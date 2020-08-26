Mitchell-Smith, Thelma I. 94, Hairdresser, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Omer C. and Ruth Pennington; first husband, Stanley K. Mitchell; second husband, Bill Smith; son, Micheal (Karon) Mitchell; brothers, Omer Pennington, Eugene Pennington; and Infant Sister. Survived by her son, Greg (Cyndi) Mitchell of Union, MO; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" R. Gibbs of Derby, KS; daughter-in-law, Karon Mitchell of Wichita, KS; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Derby Health and Rehab for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Habitat for Humanity, 130 E. Murdock, Ste. #102, Wichita, KS 67214 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
