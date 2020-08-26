1/1
Thelma I. Mitchell-Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell-Smith, Thelma I. 94, Hairdresser, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Omer C. and Ruth Pennington; first husband, Stanley K. Mitchell; second husband, Bill Smith; son, Micheal (Karon) Mitchell; brothers, Omer Pennington, Eugene Pennington; and Infant Sister. Survived by her son, Greg (Cyndi) Mitchell of Union, MO; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" R. Gibbs of Derby, KS; daughter-in-law, Karon Mitchell of Wichita, KS; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Derby Health and Rehab for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Habitat for Humanity, 130 E. Murdock, Ste. #102, Wichita, KS 67214 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved