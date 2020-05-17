Thelma J. Dreiling
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dreiling, Thelma J. 92, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Rosary, 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Thelma was born October 10, 1927, to Angela and Ferdinand Johanning in Ellinwood, Kansas. She was married to Marvin Dreiling for 59 years, until his death in 2008. Together they raised six children with a deep and abiding Christian faith. Thelma spent many hard-working years inside the home, but she also had many outside hobbies and interests. She was an avid gardener, bridge player and trophy bowler. She was a committed volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for 17 years and enjoyed traveling. Thelma delighted in doting on her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Thelma is survived by her children, Charlene Dreiling, Dennis Dreiling, Ruth Blick, Rich (Sarah) Dreiling, Mark Dreiling and Carol (Joe) Critchlow; grandchildren, Jennifer Ray, Allison (Ben) Renn, Brian Ray, Michelle and Cory (Cassy) Dreiling, Jason (Stacy) and Meghan Blick, Travis and Jonnie Critchlow; sisters, Evelyn Hoffman and family, Arlene Kutina and family; brother-in-law, Harold Dreiling and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved