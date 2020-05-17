Dreiling, Thelma J. 92, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Rosary, 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 18, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Thelma was born October 10, 1927, to Angela and Ferdinand Johanning in Ellinwood, Kansas. She was married to Marvin Dreiling for 59 years, until his death in 2008. Together they raised six children with a deep and abiding Christian faith. Thelma spent many hard-working years inside the home, but she also had many outside hobbies and interests. She was an avid gardener, bridge player and trophy bowler. She was a committed volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for 17 years and enjoyed traveling. Thelma delighted in doting on her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Thelma is survived by her children, Charlene Dreiling, Dennis Dreiling, Ruth Blick, Rich (Sarah) Dreiling, Mark Dreiling and Carol (Joe) Critchlow; grandchildren, Jennifer Ray, Allison (Ben) Renn, Brian Ray, Michelle and Cory (Cassy) Dreiling, Jason (Stacy) and Meghan Blick, Travis and Jonnie Critchlow; sisters, Evelyn Hoffman and family, Arlene Kutina and family; brother-in-law, Harold Dreiling and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.