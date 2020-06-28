Anderson, Thelma L. 97, departed this life June 20, 2020. Thelma recently resided at Brookdale Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas. She was born in Ness County, Kansas and spent much of her life in Maize, Kansas until moving to the Austin area to be near her daughter Gwen Kingery. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R Anderson, her parents Maurice and Nellie Dubbs and granddaughter Christie Klatt Smoyer. She leaves her daughters Gwen Kingery and Coleen Klatt of Austin, grandson Scott Dalrymple (wife Melissa) and two great-grandchildren-twins Ainsley and Wesley of Austin and great-grandsons Logan and Lucas Smoyer of Kansas City. Thelma will be buried next to Don at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Wichita, Kansas.