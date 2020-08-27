NEWTON-Walker, Thelma (Richert) passed away peacefully at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas on August 24, 2020. She was a loving and supportive presence to her family and to her many friends and colleagues. Thelma was born on July 2, 1922, in a farmhouse near the town of Omega in western Oklahoma. Her parents were Phillip Alton Richert and May Annie (Lawver) Richert. She graduated from Geary High School in 1941, and married her high school sweetheart, Cloye Walker, soon after. Their first son, Ronald, was born the next year. A second son, Donald, was born in 1946. The family was active at Bethany United Methodist Church, where Thelma sang in the choir and taught a Sunday school class. Thelma entered the work force in 1954 with a clerical job at the Wichita Eagle. She worked there for 15 years. After that, she was employed for 17 years at Wichita State University as a secretary in several academic departments, including Journalism and Sociology/Gerontology. She was also a part-time student at WSU for several years. In 1977, after 36 years of marriage, Thelma was widowed with Cloye's death of a heart attack. After Cloye's passing, she continued working at WSU until her retirement. In retirement, Thelma stayed busy. She gardened. She enjoyed many happy family get-together. She loved her succession of three playful Maltese. And she cultivated friends, including a "ladies-who-lunch bunch" who met often at favorite restaurants. In 2010, Thelma was diagnosed with breast cancer and was treated successfully for a year at the Cancer Center of Kansas, under the care of Dr. Michael Cannon. Several years later, Thelma moved to Asbury Park in Newton, where she benefited from a highly professional staff of caregivers and Good Shepherd Hospice employees. Thelma's passing leaves a sad void for all those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and three sisters. Survivors are sons, Ronald (Sue) and Donald (Arlyn); grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) and Traci Walker; two great-granddaughters, Katherine and Christina Walker; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the present situation with COVID-19, the family will have a private memorial service followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery next to her husband, Cloye. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's memory may be made to Asbury Park, 200 S.W. 14th St., Newton, KS 67114.