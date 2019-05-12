TEMPE, AZ-Wehde, Thelma (Sally) 1925 - 2019, formerly of Witchita, KS, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 3rd, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Roy Wehde, her four children, Janet Fisher (Ray), Christine Jackson (Fred), Mark Wehde (Marilee) and Caroline Wehde (Jim Moore), 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. We will celebrate her life at Friendship Village in Tempe, AZ Sunday, June 2nd at 2:30 PM. If you wish to make a remembrance, please make a donation to in Sally's name. No flowers requested. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019