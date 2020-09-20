1/
Theodora "Teddi" Hommertzheim
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodora "Teddi" Hommertzheim
December 16, 1933 - September 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Theodora "Teddi" Ann Hommertzheim, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Rosary will be at 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul J Hommertzheim; and parents, Susanna and Theodore Jackson. Survived by her daughters, Susan (Melvin) Cruz of Park City, KS, Paula (Javier) Soto of Valley Center, KS; six grandchildren, Angela Brooks, Nikki Larson, Cisco Soto, Pili Cruz, Elena Soto, Julianna Soto; 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with Church of the Resurrection, 4910 N Woodlawn St, Bel Aire, KS 67226, and The National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved