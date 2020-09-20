Theodora "Teddi" Hommertzheim
December 16, 1933 - September 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Theodora "Teddi" Ann Hommertzheim, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Rosary will be at 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul J Hommertzheim; and parents, Susanna and Theodore Jackson. Survived by her daughters, Susan (Melvin) Cruz of Park City, KS, Paula (Javier) Soto of Valley Center, KS; six grandchildren, Angela Brooks, Nikki Larson, Cisco Soto, Pili Cruz, Elena Soto, Julianna Soto; 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with Church of the Resurrection, 4910 N Woodlawn St, Bel Aire, KS 67226, and The National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY, 10016. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.