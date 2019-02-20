Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore A. "Ted" Hartenstein. View Sign

Hartenstein, Theodore A. "Ted" 89, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Ted was born June 29, 1929 in a farmhouse 2.5 miles north of Buckeye, Kansas. He attended Chapman High School and went on to graduate from Wichita State University. He was the retired owner of Mid-Continent Investments which specialized in Municipal Bonds. Ted had a beautiful tenor voice and enjoyed singing with various choirs, including Kiwanis Chorus, Wichita Symphony Chorus, Bethany College Messiah Chorus as well as St. Paul's Lutheran Choir. He was a K State fan and enjoyed playing golf at Crestview Country Club. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Frederick Theodore Hartenstein and Mildred Hartenstein-Brown. Survivors: wife, Joanne; son, Eric (Shawna) of Wichita; daughters, Kristen (Lon) Ocker of Norman, OK, Gena (Andy) Atzenweiler of Leawood, KS; sister, Frances Burdick of Salina; brothers, Gene (Dorothy) of Abilene, Bob (Carolee) of Manhattan, Wilbur (Joy) of Colton, OR; grandchildren, William Hartenstein, Kathryn Ocker, Matthew Hartenstein, John Ocker, August Atzenweiler, Stella Atzenweiler and Jacob Ocker. Memorial established with St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 925 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via

Hartenstein, Theodore A. "Ted" 89, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Ted was born June 29, 1929 in a farmhouse 2.5 miles north of Buckeye, Kansas. He attended Chapman High School and went on to graduate from Wichita State University. He was the retired owner of Mid-Continent Investments which specialized in Municipal Bonds. Ted had a beautiful tenor voice and enjoyed singing with various choirs, including Kiwanis Chorus, Wichita Symphony Chorus, Bethany College Messiah Chorus as well as St. Paul's Lutheran Choir. He was a K State fan and enjoyed playing golf at Crestview Country Club. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Frederick Theodore Hartenstein and Mildred Hartenstein-Brown. Survivors: wife, Joanne; son, Eric (Shawna) of Wichita; daughters, Kristen (Lon) Ocker of Norman, OK, Gena (Andy) Atzenweiler of Leawood, KS; sister, Frances Burdick of Salina; brothers, Gene (Dorothy) of Abilene, Bob (Carolee) of Manhattan, Wilbur (Joy) of Colton, OR; grandchildren, William Hartenstein, Kathryn Ocker, Matthew Hartenstein, John Ocker, August Atzenweiler, Stella Atzenweiler and Jacob Ocker. Memorial established with St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 925 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close