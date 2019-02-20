Hartenstein, Theodore A. "Ted" 89, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Ted was born June 29, 1929 in a farmhouse 2.5 miles north of Buckeye, Kansas. He attended Chapman High School and went on to graduate from Wichita State University. He was the retired owner of Mid-Continent Investments which specialized in Municipal Bonds. Ted had a beautiful tenor voice and enjoyed singing with various choirs, including Kiwanis Chorus, Wichita Symphony Chorus, Bethany College Messiah Chorus as well as St. Paul's Lutheran Choir. He was a K State fan and enjoyed playing golf at Crestview Country Club. Funeral Service will be 10:00 am, Friday, February 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Frederick Theodore Hartenstein and Mildred Hartenstein-Brown. Survivors: wife, Joanne; son, Eric (Shawna) of Wichita; daughters, Kristen (Lon) Ocker of Norman, OK, Gena (Andy) Atzenweiler of Leawood, KS; sister, Frances Burdick of Salina; brothers, Gene (Dorothy) of Abilene, Bob (Carolee) of Manhattan, Wilbur (Joy) of Colton, OR; grandchildren, William Hartenstein, Kathryn Ocker, Matthew Hartenstein, John Ocker, August Atzenweiler, Stella Atzenweiler and Jacob Ocker. Memorial established with St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 925 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019