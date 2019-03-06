Hickok, Theodore V. 93, retired Boeing Civil Engineer and KU Graduate, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Theodore was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Adelaide Hickok and sister, Thelma Queen. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Hickok; daughters, Kathleen Hickok, Karen Tracy (Steve), Kathryn Standiford, Sharla Parkhurst (Greg), Jennifer Hinkle, and Lezlee Kinney (Greg); grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Morgan, Hayley, Brett, and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Parker and Grace. Memorial Service, 10:30 am, Saturday, March 9, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon. A memorial has been established with the church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019