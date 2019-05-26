Graham, Theresa Loving mama, sister, grandma, friend and child care provider for many families. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Graham. Survived by children Kimberly (Jeff) Komp, Kristin (Reggie) Hill, Jay (Stephanie) Hobson. Siblings Maurice (Donna) Bastion, Mark Bastion, Vicki Blatnick, Cindy (Bill) Bean, David (Cindy) Bastion, Darin Bastion Grandchildren; Spencer, Laci, Alex, Ondrea, Henry, Hannah and Matthew and 6 great-grand children. Service Sat June 1, 3pm Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2018 N Maize Rd. A Celebration of Life, date TBD, on walnut river. Contact family for details.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019