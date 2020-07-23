1/
Theresa Irene (Becker) Linnebur
1928 - 2020
GODDARD-Linnebur, Theresa Irene (Becker) 91, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at El Dorado Care and Rehab in El Dorado, Ks with her son at her side. She was a loving wife, mom, aunt, and grandma who will be deeply missed. Theresa was born October 5, 1928 to Art and Mary (Green) Becker of Goddard, KS. Theresa graduated from Goddard High School in 1946. After high school she worked for a department store in downtown Wichita, Ks. She married Donald Linnebur on April 23, 1955 a year after he returned from the Navy. Theresa spent 13 years driving a school bus for USD 265, Goddard, Ks. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, 1 sister and 4 brothers. She is survived by her son Julian (Benja) Linnebur of El Dorado, Ks; grandson Charles Linnebur and daughter-in-law Bridget Linnebur, both of Arizona; 5 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Jean Kowal of Wichita, Ks; Mildred Landwehr and Anna Mae (Dan) Pracht, both of Goddard, Ks and brother Harold (Elaine) Becker, Junction City, Ks. Services will be at St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church in El Dorado, Ks. Rosary at 10:00am Thursday, July 23, Funeral Mass at 10:30am, followed by the burial of both Theresa and Donald at Calvary Cemetery, 12:15pm in Wichita, Ks. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to the Linnebur Family at 734 Plover Rd, El Dorado, Ks 67042 and will be divided among: Breast Cancer awareness and the Catholic Church.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church
JUL
23
Burial
12:15 PM
Calvary Cemetery
July 23, 2020
I helped take care of Theresa In the nursing home. She was a very nice person and I enjoyed taking a of her . While she was in the care home.
Jeanette s jernigan
Acquaintance
