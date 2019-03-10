Theresa Kareen Williams

Williams, Theresa Kareen 73, passed away March 5, 2019. Visitation: 12-6 p.m. Tues., Mar. 12, 2019 at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m. Wed. Mar. 13, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1625 N. Madison. Survived by husband, Thomas Lesher; son, Duane A. Scott; daughters, Theresa K. Williams, Mary M. Scott, Jacy J. Scott, Leora A. Scott-Evans, Jameela K. Scott-Wagoner, Thelma M Banks-Harris; sister, Sandrea Y. Harvey; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
