WELLINGTON-Huff, Theresa L. (Frischenmeyer) age 71, homemaker, loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Fri, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 2pm, Sat, Clearwater Cemetery, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Anthony and Mary (Cooke) Frischenmeyer; brothers, Tony, Steve, Carl, Bob, and Jim Frischenmeyer; sisters, Rosalie Bressler, Trudy Davis, and Betty Callaway. Survivors: husband of 22+years, Harold; children, Jennifer (Ryan) McMillen, Amy (James) Pape, Corbin (Megan) Turpin, all of Wichita, Joshua (Amy) Turpin of Olathe; step-children, Marvin (Danielle) Huff of Conway Springs, Robyn (Rick) Connell of Wichita; siblings, Ron Frischenmeyer of Wichita, Michael Frischenmeyer of Arkansas City, Maureen (Dan) Kile, Roger (Jackie) Frischenmeyer, Pauline Frischenmeyer, all of Clearwater; 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Midian Shrine Children's Hospital, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa L. (Frischenmeyer) Huff.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019