DeLong, Theresa M. (Dreiling) 58, Manager of Catherine's at Eastgate Mall, died Monday, April 22, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond Dreiling; infant brother, Jerome Dreiling. Survived by her husband, Steven DeLong of Bel Aire; mother, Anna C. Dreiling of Wichita; brothers, Greg (Kelley) Dreiling of Plano, TX, Patrick (Debbie) Dreiling of Wichita; 10 nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Theresa (Tim) Ralston of Andover; brothers-in-law, Matt (Amy) DeLong of Wichita, Chris (Laurie) DeLong of Kansas City, MO; mother-in-law, Mary DeLong of Wichita. A memorial has been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019