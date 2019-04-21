MULVANE-Lanzrath, Theresa Marie 78, a retired RN at Wesley Hospital, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of William J. and Mildred M. Mallouf Rohr. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Rohr and by sister, Mary Walker. Survivors: Husband Willis Lanzrath; children, James Lanzrath, Randy Lanzrath (Di), Roger Lanzrath (Debbie), Richard Lanzrath (Dee); step-children, Patrice Downing (Van) Susan Courtright (Bill); brother, Ed Rohr; sister, Frances Bue; grandchildren, Dan Lanzrath, Kaitlin Johnson (Bryce), Jack Lanzrath, Austin Lanzrath (Ashley), Levi Lanzrath, Alec Lanzrath, Tyler Lanzrath, Zachary Lanzrath; step-grandchildren, Travis Courtright, Derek Courtright, David Downing; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Charlotte Johnson; step-great-grandchildren; Declan Downing, Abigail, Isaac, Isabelle, Knox and Kallen Courtright. Rosary: 4 pm; Celebration of Life Service: 5 pm, Wednesday, April 24 at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67037. Memorials: Contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Marie Lanzrath.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019