Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Marie Lanzrath. View Sign

MULVANE-Lanzrath, Theresa Marie 78, a retired RN at Wesley Hospital, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of William J. and Mildred M. Mallouf Rohr. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Rohr and by sister, Mary Walker. Survivors: Husband Willis Lanzrath; children, James Lanzrath, Randy Lanzrath (Di), Roger Lanzrath (Debbie), Richard Lanzrath (Dee); step-children, Patrice Downing (Van) Susan Courtright (Bill); brother, Ed Rohr; sister, Frances Bue; grandchildren, Dan Lanzrath, Kaitlin Johnson (Bryce), Jack Lanzrath, Austin Lanzrath (Ashley), Levi Lanzrath, Alec Lanzrath, Tyler Lanzrath, Zachary Lanzrath; step-grandchildren, Travis Courtright, Derek Courtright, David Downing; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Charlotte Johnson; step-great-grandchildren; Declan Downing, Abigail, Isaac, Isabelle, Knox and Kallen Courtright. Rosary: 4 pm; Celebration of Life Service: 5 pm, Wednesday, April 24 at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67037. Memorials: Contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



MULVANE-Lanzrath, Theresa Marie 78, a retired RN at Wesley Hospital, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of William J. and Mildred M. Mallouf Rohr. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Rohr and by sister, Mary Walker. Survivors: Husband Willis Lanzrath; children, James Lanzrath, Randy Lanzrath (Di), Roger Lanzrath (Debbie), Richard Lanzrath (Dee); step-children, Patrice Downing (Van) Susan Courtright (Bill); brother, Ed Rohr; sister, Frances Bue; grandchildren, Dan Lanzrath, Kaitlin Johnson (Bryce), Jack Lanzrath, Austin Lanzrath (Ashley), Levi Lanzrath, Alec Lanzrath, Tyler Lanzrath, Zachary Lanzrath; step-grandchildren, Travis Courtright, Derek Courtright, David Downing; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Charlotte Johnson; step-great-grandchildren; Declan Downing, Abigail, Isaac, Isabelle, Knox and Kallen Courtright. Rosary: 4 pm; Celebration of Life Service: 5 pm, Wednesday, April 24 at Smith Mortuary, 501 S.E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67037. Memorials: Contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.