Theresa Merceil "Terry" Roeder
Roeder, Theresa Merceil "Terry" age 77, retired Derby Refinery employee, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation 10 am - 4 pm Friday, May 15, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2 pm Monday, May 18, Sunset Lawns Cemetery, Eldorado. Terry is preceded in death by her husband, John Garry Roeder; parents, Alvin and Margaret Cook; and sisters, Cora Francoeur and Vonnie Salts. Survivors include her daughter, Becky Roeder (Gary Gruver); sister, Janet Salts (Richard); granddaughter, Katie Gruver; nephews, Zachary Salts (LaVerna) and Matthew Salts; niece, Angelique Stewart (Jesse). A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 4:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
MAY
18
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Sunset Lawns Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

