Roeder, Theresa Merceil "Terry" age 77, retired Derby Refinery employee, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation 10 am - 4 pm Friday, May 15, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 2 pm Monday, May 18, Sunset Lawns Cemetery, Eldorado. Terry is preceded in death by her husband, John Garry Roeder; parents, Alvin and Margaret Cook; and sisters, Cora Francoeur and Vonnie Salts. Survivors include her daughter, Becky Roeder (Gary Gruver); sister, Janet Salts (Richard); granddaughter, Katie Gruver; nephews, Zachary Salts (LaVerna) and Matthew Salts; niece, Angelique Stewart (Jesse). A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.