Weighill, Theresa Suzanne 85, Retired Boeing and Beechcraft Electrical Assembler, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosary in Vietnamese will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020; Rosary in English will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020, all at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her father, Giau Tan Nguyen; mother, Nguyet Thi Ho; husband, Eugene T. Weighill; son, Emile Bui Quang Da. Survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Huynh of Texas and her 3 sons, 1 daughter-in-law, and 1 granddaughter; Nguyen Thi Kieu Tien and her husband; Vanessa Banh and her 2 daughters, and 1 granddaughter, both of Wichita; sons, Nguyen Anh Dat of Maryland and his wife, daughter, and son-in-law; Nguyen Anh Man of Wichita and his wife, son, and daughter; Emile's daughter and granddaughter; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; dog, Lady. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.