Theresa Suzanne Weighill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weighill, Theresa Suzanne 85, Retired Boeing and Beechcraft Electrical Assembler, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Rosary in Vietnamese will be at 6:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020; Rosary in English will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020, all at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her father, Giau Tan Nguyen; mother, Nguyet Thi Ho; husband, Eugene T. Weighill; son, Emile Bui Quang Da. Survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Huynh of Texas and her 3 sons, 1 daughter-in-law, and 1 granddaughter; Nguyen Thi Kieu Tien and her husband; Vanessa Banh and her 2 daughters, and 1 granddaughter, both of Wichita; sons, Nguyen Anh Dat of Maryland and his wife, daughter, and son-in-law; Nguyen Anh Man of Wichita and his wife, son, and daughter; Emile's daughter and granddaughter; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; dog, Lady. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved