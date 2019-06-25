Thoi V. Huynh

Service Information
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-263-0244
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church
2635 S. Pattie Ave.
Wichita, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Huynh, Thoi V. 67, entered eternal rest on June 19, 2019. He left behind wife, Huong T. Dinh; 4 children; Tuan Huynh, Taylor Sayonh, Ted Huynh and Teresa Huynh; and 9 grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Joshua, Andrew, Jaxon, Jayce, Nathan, Caleb and Peyton Rose. Thoi was a brilliant and complicated man who enjoyed Sunday morning coffee and exchanging conversations on the possibilities of liberating Vietnam. He retired from Honeywell in March 2018 after 42 years of service. Since then, he enjoyed being at home, inventing pneumatic/electronic gadgets and trying his luck at the stock market. Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Thursday with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Rosary Friday 6:30 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, both at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2635 S. Pattie Ave., Wichita Kansas. A Memorial has been established with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019
