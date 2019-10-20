George, Thomas A. 96, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary George; brother, Joseph Thomas; and sisters, Judy Titmus and Mary Ann George. Survivors include his wife, Mary George; children, Richard George (Lynne), David George (Kathy Kettle), Cheryl Schlitzbaum (David), Linda Ward (Randy), and Dan George (Roxie); grandchildren, Brent, Adam, Ashley, Nicholas, Holli, Dylan, and Nathan; 5 great-grandchildren. Rosary Service, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca. Memorials to: The Lord's Diner, St. Anne Catholic Church, and Harry Hynes Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019