Brake, Thomas C. 88, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral Mass 10 am, Tuesday, April 9, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment at 3:30 pm at St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Kinsley, KS. Memorials to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Full obituary at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019