Creel, Thomas D. Age 83, passed away Feb. 17, 2019. Tom was a retired US Navy Chief Gunner's Mate, Korean and Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient, MOPH, VFW, and Korean Vet. Assn. member. He was preceded in death by his fathers, Cecil Kisner and Dick Creel; mother, Ruth Ayers; and sister, Norma "Jeannie" Brannom. He is survived by wife of 43 years, Doris Jo Creel; daughter, Shannon (John) Garten; grandchildren, Lucas, Jefferson, Rachel, and Laura Garten; sisters, Margaret (Charles) Rennaker, Kathryn Kisner, and Barbara (Bill) Shurley; and brother, Cecil Kisner Jr. Visitation Feb. 20, 2019, from 5 pm-7pm. Funeral services 10 am, Feb. 21, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Full obit at resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019