EL DORADO-Owens, Thomas D. Thomas "Tom" D. Owens' life began on March 27, 1941 in Concordia, KS; the son of James and Edna Lou (Lavoie) Owens. Tom worked for over 30 years in Texas and Kansas at Safeway Grocery as a manager. He was married to Ruth whom preceded him in passing. Tom was a fix-it-all mechanic and was very handy. He enjoyed art and drawing. Tom's family includes his son Kent (Lalanie) Owens of El Dorado; stepson Chris (Rebecca) Jones of Katy, TX; step-daughters Pam (Jay) Haratsis, Suzy (Rich) Carroll and Debbie Donovan, all of Houston, TX, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom passed away on April 21, 2020 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth; son, Kevin Owens and his parents. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be directed to Patmos Lodge #97 in El Dorado. Cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Tom at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020