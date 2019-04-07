Thomas Dee Hooser

Hooser, Thomas Dee 55, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. Visitation, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Monday, April 8, at Downing & Lahey West. Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, Pleasant Valley Cemetery, (East of Bentley, KS) 12002 W. 109 th St. N., Sedgwick, KS. Tom was a former Chance Manufacturing employee. He enjoyed horseshoes, shooting pool, and darts. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Finney; mother and stepfather, Ruby and Darrel Hall; brother, Don Hall. Survivors: sisters, Kathy (Ron) Barnett of Pottersville, MO, Jackie (James) Gardner of Maize and Marsha (Chris) Hicks of Tennessee; brothers, Ralph (Brandi) Hooser of Bentley, Charlie, Billy and Mike Finney of Tennessee; stepmothers, Ginger Finney of Mulvane and Edith Finney of Tennessee; companion, Peepers the Cat. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
