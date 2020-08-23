Regan, Thomas F. 94, passed away 8-19-2020 in Wichita, Ks. He was born in Houston, Tx on 8-19-1926 to the late Orville and Thelma Regan. He is preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Larry Regan. He is survived by his wife Norma and children Jennifer (Shannon) Holley, Kelly Regan, Jana (Mike) Beard. Services Friday, August 28 @ 10:00am at Old Mission Mausoleum Chapel. A memorial has been established @ Reflection Living, P.O. Box, 12078, Wichita, Ks 67277



