Forster, Thomas 96, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; or Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st Street N, Wichita, KS 67206; or , . Full obituary and share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019