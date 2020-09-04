1/1
Thomas Gale Maynor
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Gale Maynor
January 22, 1947 - August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - Gale's life began on January 22, 1947 in Beckley, WV. He was the son of Joseph Thomas Maynor and Jean (Reid) Maynor. Gale was a graduate of Valley Center High School and Wichita State University in 1978. He worked for Exxon/Mobil from 1971 until 1995. Gale later went to work for ATT as an IT manager until his retirement in 2005. He was united in marriage to Peggy Schomer on September 18, 1999 in Wichita. Gale was a member of Central Christian Church in Wichita, Gideon's International North Camp and the Hash House Harriers running club when he worked overseas. He enjoyed playing tennis, golf and especially loved his family. His loving family includes his wife Peggy of Wichita; children Mathew ( Bethany) Maynor of Kansas City, MO, Michelle (Richard) Bartlett of Wichita, step-son Jeremy ( Becky) Stover of Wichita, and step-daughter Tara Ritter of Derby; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Dale (Janice) Maynor of Wichita; and Peggy (Ken) Wise, Mathew and Michelle's mother. Gale passed away at his home on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lynn Maynor. Gale's family will gather with friends on Saturday September 12th at 11 a.m. for his memorial service at Central Christian Church, Wichita led by Pastor Darren McClintock. Memorial contributions in Gale's name may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation of the Plains or Gideon's International North Camp. Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater is serving the family. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Gale at www.ymzfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Central Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved