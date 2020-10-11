I knew Thomas for only a short time. It seemed like my whole life we just clicked.God put us in each others life for a reason.We talked laughed about so much silly stuff and serious things. God did shine in his life you could see the love he had for God his wife and his kids. He was just an amazing man who well trully be missed by many. Ill always remember the last hug i got from him and his last words to me well stay with me forever. I send thoughts for healing and comfort to his family and loved ones. Denise Bolden

DENISE BOLDEN

Friend