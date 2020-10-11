Thomas Gandy
June 9, 1940 - October 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born to Charles and Lily (Hawk) Gandy on June 9, 1940 in Caldwell, KS. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Eastham) Gandy; sons, Terry Gandy, of Wellington and Rick Gandy, of Wichita; 4 granddaughters; 1 grandson and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to Riverside Christian Church, 1001 Litchfield N., Wichita, KS 67203, Brothers in Blue c/o Don Alley, 14049 75 Road, Winfield, KS 67156 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. To share an online condolence, please visit www.cochranmortuary.com
.