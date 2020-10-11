1/1
Thomas Gandy
1940 - 2020
Thomas Gandy
June 9, 1940 - October 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born to Charles and Lily (Hawk) Gandy on June 9, 1940 in Caldwell, KS. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Eastham) Gandy; sons, Terry Gandy, of Wellington and Rick Gandy, of Wichita; 4 granddaughters; 1 grandson and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to Riverside Christian Church, 1001 Litchfield N., Wichita, KS 67203, Brothers in Blue c/o Don Alley, 14049 75 Road, Winfield, KS 67156 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202. To share an online condolence, please visit www.cochranmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Tom was a very nice man and good neighbor, My sympathy to his family.
Mary L. Gillmore
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
I knew Thomas for only a short time. It seemed like my whole life we just clicked.God put us in each others life for a reason.We talked laughed about so much silly stuff and serious things. God did shine in his life you could see the love he had for God his wife and his kids. He was just an amazing man who well trully be missed by many. Ill always remember the last hug i got from him and his last words to me well stay with me forever. I send thoughts for healing and comfort to his family and loved ones. Denise Bolden
DENISE BOLDEN
Friend
