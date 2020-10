Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas Grammer

October 19, 1948 - October 21, 2020

Park City, Kansas - He passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Tom was born in Kingman, Kansas and was preceded in death by his parents, Earl A. Grammer and Ruth G. (Ross) Grammer.

Survivors: Wife: Sandra K. Grammer, brother, David Grammer, sister-in-law Angela Grammer, nephews, Charlie Grammer and Michael Grammer, brother-in-law Larry Steele, sister-in-law Jeanette Steele.

Graveside Service: Kechi Cemetery, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00pm, in Kechi, Kansas.

Tom was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store