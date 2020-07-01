ST. MARK-Strunk, Thomas John 76, born Dec 20, 1943 in St. Mark, KS to Joseph and Margaret (Mohr) Strunk, passed away on June 30, 2020. Survived by his wife, Rita (Simon), children Cheryl (Dan) Jones, Jeff (Diana), Shelly (Chris) Ewertz, Amy (Brad) Orth, Joni (Jerome) Morris, Angie (Zack) Kuepker, 21 grandchildren, siblings Paul, Betty Stolz, Helen Blasi, Joan Hemmen. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Francis, William, Louis, Raymond and Mary Catherine Seiwert. Memorials established with Harry Hynes Hospice or Wichita Fellowship Club (AA), 204 W 18th St, Wichita, KS 67203. Rosary held on Wed., July 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 am, both at St. Mark Catholic Church, St. Mark, Ks. Wulf-Ast Mortuary Colwich
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.