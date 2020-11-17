Thomas L. Graber
August 18, 1949 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Thomas L. Graber, 71, passed away Friday, November 13, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. He was born August 18, 1949, to Homer D. Graber and Dorothy (Stucky) Jones. After graduating from Southwestern College, Winfield, KS, he furthered his studies at Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminaries, Elkhart, IN, and at Indiana University South Bend, IN. After various work experiences in Indiana, Denver and Wichita, he last worked at and then retired from Borders Books and Music, Wichita, KS, in 2011. He enjoyed his own large personal library of books as well as playing golf. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Colleen; his mother, Dorothy "Dottie" Jones, Pretty Prairie, KS; his uncle, Reed (Virginia) Graber, Pretty Prairie, KS; his brother, Bruce (Mary) of Salina, KS; his brother-in-law, Mark Flickinger, Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law, Dee Dueck, Tulsa, OK, Judy Campbell, Nevada, MO, Mary (Kirby) Krehbiel, Hutchinson, KS; nine nieces and nephews plus five grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary, Wichita, on Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at 2 PM in Pretty Prairie, KS, at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery.