1/1
Thomas L. Graber
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Graber
August 18, 1949 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Thomas L. Graber, 71, passed away Friday, November 13, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. He was born August 18, 1949, to Homer D. Graber and Dorothy (Stucky) Jones. After graduating from Southwestern College, Winfield, KS, he furthered his studies at Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminaries, Elkhart, IN, and at Indiana University South Bend, IN. After various work experiences in Indiana, Denver and Wichita, he last worked at and then retired from Borders Books and Music, Wichita, KS, in 2011. He enjoyed his own large personal library of books as well as playing golf. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Colleen; his mother, Dorothy "Dottie" Jones, Pretty Prairie, KS; his uncle, Reed (Virginia) Graber, Pretty Prairie, KS; his brother, Bruce (Mary) of Salina, KS; his brother-in-law, Mark Flickinger, Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law, Dee Dueck, Tulsa, OK, Judy Campbell, Nevada, MO, Mary (Kirby) Krehbiel, Hutchinson, KS; nine nieces and nephews plus five grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary, Wichita, on Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at 2 PM in Pretty Prairie, KS, at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
First Mennonite Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved