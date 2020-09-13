Thomas L. Wilcox

September 4, 1943 - September 1, 2020

Wichita, KS - Thomas L Wilcox Jr. Born September 4th, 1943 Left us unexpectedly September 1st, 2020

Thomas was preceded in death by his father Thomas L Wilcox Sr, his mother Dora Wilcox, brother Jerry Wilcox (Lita), and his sister Karen Bowling (Don)

Thomas is survived by his brother Robert Wilcox (Debbie). He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Nancy Wilcox. His son Thomas L Wilcox III, and daughter Cheryl Stansbury (Loyd Lee) Grandchildren David Hurlburt, Thomas Colby Wilcox (Pia) Great Grandchildren James Hurlburt and Naomi Wilcox Thomas retired from Cessna Aircraft after 39 years. He was a racing enthusiast and enjoyed competing in stock car circuit racing.

Private Service in Kaw City, Oklahoma Pending





