1/1
Thomas L. Wilcox
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Wilcox
September 4, 1943 - September 1, 2020
Wichita, KS - Thomas L Wilcox Jr. Born September 4th, 1943 Left us unexpectedly September 1st, 2020
Thomas was preceded in death by his father Thomas L Wilcox Sr, his mother Dora Wilcox, brother Jerry Wilcox (Lita), and his sister Karen Bowling (Don)
Thomas is survived by his brother Robert Wilcox (Debbie). He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Nancy Wilcox. His son Thomas L Wilcox III, and daughter Cheryl Stansbury (Loyd Lee) Grandchildren David Hurlburt, Thomas Colby Wilcox (Pia) Great Grandchildren James Hurlburt and Naomi Wilcox Thomas retired from Cessna Aircraft after 39 years. He was a racing enthusiast and enjoyed competing in stock car circuit racing.
Private Service in Kaw City, Oklahoma Pending


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
You ran a good race Tom.
Knute Seglem from 81 Speedway in the '70s
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved