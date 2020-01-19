Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lee Burgin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Funeral 2:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Send Flowers Notice

ANDOVER-Burgin, Thomas Lee Sr. 74, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born January 25, 1945 to Lloyd C. and Charlotte (Marcear) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was raised in Tulsa and later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. A year after graduating in 1967, he trained under Joel Yarborough at the Enid Woodring Airport, where he earned his licenses as a trainer and commercial pilot. He worked at Enid's Woodring Airport, as a civilian trainer of U.S Air Force pilots in the T-37 trainers for Vance Air Force Base until the end of the Vietnam War. Tom lived most of his life in Oklahoma and Florida until he moved to the Wichita area to work for Flight Safety. Tom's passion was flying and was able to turn that passion into his career. Tom worked as a private pilot and flew for American Eagle then retired from Flight Safety in 2014. He was a "Parrothead" and enjoyed photography, woodworking, fly fishing and being a part time comedian. He was the original founder of the Enid Soccer Club in the 1980's. He was an avid sailor and was a member of the Walnut Valley Sailing Club. He also loved to travel and his greatest adventure was when he took his children to England and France. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carole Burgin; three children, Angela Holt, Barbara Burgin and Thomas Burgin, Jr. of Okla.; five grandchildren, Avery, Patrick and Joseph Holt and Connor and Savannah Burgin of Okla.; brother, Terry (Cathy) of Wagoner, Okla.; two step-children, Jodi Rosenberry and Jason Rosenberry (Tracy); two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Joshua Rosenberry. His funeral will be on Monday the 20th at 2 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210.



ANDOVER-Burgin, Thomas Lee Sr. 74, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born January 25, 1945 to Lloyd C. and Charlotte (Marcear) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was raised in Tulsa and later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. A year after graduating in 1967, he trained under Joel Yarborough at the Enid Woodring Airport, where he earned his licenses as a trainer and commercial pilot. He worked at Enid's Woodring Airport, as a civilian trainer of U.S Air Force pilots in the T-37 trainers for Vance Air Force Base until the end of the Vietnam War. Tom lived most of his life in Oklahoma and Florida until he moved to the Wichita area to work for Flight Safety. Tom's passion was flying and was able to turn that passion into his career. Tom worked as a private pilot and flew for American Eagle then retired from Flight Safety in 2014. He was a "Parrothead" and enjoyed photography, woodworking, fly fishing and being a part time comedian. He was the original founder of the Enid Soccer Club in the 1980's. He was an avid sailor and was a member of the Walnut Valley Sailing Club. He also loved to travel and his greatest adventure was when he took his children to England and France. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carole Burgin; three children, Angela Holt, Barbara Burgin and Thomas Burgin, Jr. of Okla.; five grandchildren, Avery, Patrick and Joseph Holt and Connor and Savannah Burgin of Okla.; brother, Terry (Cathy) of Wagoner, Okla.; two step-children, Jodi Rosenberry and Jason Rosenberry (Tracy); two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Joshua Rosenberry. His funeral will be on Monday the 20th at 2 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close