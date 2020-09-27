Thomas Lee Fox
August 4, 1927 - September 21, 2020
Thomas Lee Fox was born August 4,1927 in Wichita, Kansas to Grover Fox and Jessie (Davis) Fox. He married Caroljeanne (Huson) Fox March 3, 1951. Together they had three children, Toni, Brian and Alan. A WWII US Navy veteran, as well as integral to National Defense during the Cuban missile crisis as a Missile Readiness Program Manager, Tom Fox retired from the Boeing Aerospace Company as a Senior Engineering Manager after 42 years of service. Tom was involved in projects including the Bomarc, SRAM, and Minuteman missile programs, NASA's Inertial Upper Stage, finalizing his career with successful completion of the Navy A-6 composite wing replacement Program. Throughout his life, Tom was active in his community and church including the First United Methodist Church of Wichita and the 50/50 Sunday School Class. A memorial has been established with the Television Ministries of First United Methodists Church of Wichita. Thomas is survived by his wife, Carol Fox; his children, Toni Fox, Brian Fox (Barbara) and Alan Fox (Emilie); his grandchildren, Jennifer Fox, Stephanie Bailie and Angela Guptill; and his great grandchildren, Avery, Aria, Olivia and Dylan. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cartha Galvin; brothers, Delmar Fox and Scotty Fox. Services have been held.