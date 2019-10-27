Warren, Thomas M. 67, loving husband, father and son, died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Preceded in death by father, William; brothers, Stephen and Bob. Survived by his wife, Jane Warren of Andover, KS; son, Philip (Stephanie) Warren of Wichita, KS; daughter, Margaret (James) Wagle of Wichita, KS; mother, Mary Warren; grandchildren, William, Luke, Thomas, Ian, Isaac and soon to be Matthew Thomas; siblings, Fran (Jim) Risch of Muskogee, OK, Therese (Dan) Allen of Augusta, KS; sister-in-law, Ramona Warren of Tacoma, WA; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 and Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205-5071. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019