Thomas McComb

McComb, Thomas died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 1, 2020 in his home in Wichita, Kansas. He was 66 years old. His passion was writing and performing comedy. His profession was as a research Chemist. He is survived by his older brother Dave. His ashes will be interred at the Rose City Park Cemetery on August 8th, 2020 and placed alongside his parents' ashes. Please contact Dave about attending the service (due to covid attendance is very limited) or participating remotely.



