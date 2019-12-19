Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Delaney. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LONGBOAT KEY, FL-Delaney, Thomas R. of Longboat Key, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th 2019. Tom passed from this life to the next in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Tom was born March 24th, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Estelle Delaney. In his early years, the family relocated to Wichita, Kansas where Tom spent his youth. A natural salesman, Tom, disliked school and didn't quite see the need for it. He wanted to be his own boss and opted to skip college and carve out a place for himself as an entrepreneur. Always charming, he had the ability to inspire and get people excited about whatever he was selling. This led Tom to start his own business, CCR Office Products, in Wichita, KS. The business served him well for many years, and he then sold it at age 50, retiring to Longboat Key, FL. A salesman never really retires, and he soon turned to real estate sales as a "hobby" which he did until the day he died. More important to Tom than any sale he ever made was his family. He took great pride in his two sons, Robert and Dustin Delaney. They traveled all over the country in his Suburban, and all over the world, making many memories along the way. Tom was head over heels for his three granddaughters Morgan, Brynn, and Hadley Delaney. He spoiled them every chance he got and loved being their "Papa." Tom is survived by his sister Kathy (71), sons Robert (41) and Dustin (39), and three granddaughters: Morgan, (16), Brynn (12), and Hadley (8) Delaney. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Estelle and father Robert. Celebration of Life services will be held for Tom on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Leawood Presbyterian Church- 2715 W. 83rd St. Leawood, KS 66206. There will be a party celebrating Tom's life after the service. Tom lived and died by the mantra "Go Big or Go Home". This he always did! We will miss you Papa!

LONGBOAT KEY, FL-Delaney, Thomas R. of Longboat Key, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th 2019. Tom passed from this life to the next in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Tom was born March 24th, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Estelle Delaney. In his early years, the family relocated to Wichita, Kansas where Tom spent his youth. A natural salesman, Tom, disliked school and didn't quite see the need for it. He wanted to be his own boss and opted to skip college and carve out a place for himself as an entrepreneur. Always charming, he had the ability to inspire and get people excited about whatever he was selling. This led Tom to start his own business, CCR Office Products, in Wichita, KS. The business served him well for many years, and he then sold it at age 50, retiring to Longboat Key, FL. A salesman never really retires, and he soon turned to real estate sales as a "hobby" which he did until the day he died. More important to Tom than any sale he ever made was his family. He took great pride in his two sons, Robert and Dustin Delaney. They traveled all over the country in his Suburban, and all over the world, making many memories along the way. Tom was head over heels for his three granddaughters Morgan, Brynn, and Hadley Delaney. He spoiled them every chance he got and loved being their "Papa." Tom is survived by his sister Kathy (71), sons Robert (41) and Dustin (39), and three granddaughters: Morgan, (16), Brynn (12), and Hadley (8) Delaney. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Estelle and father Robert. Celebration of Life services will be held for Tom on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Leawood Presbyterian Church- 2715 W. 83rd St. Leawood, KS 66206. There will be a party celebrating Tom's life after the service. Tom lived and died by the mantra "Go Big or Go Home". This he always did! We will miss you Papa! Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close