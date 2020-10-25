1/1
Mulvane, Kansas - Thomas Simonsen was called Home by the Lord Tuesday October 20, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Svend and Lillian; brother, Gary; son, Darell; daughter-in-law, Franny; and grand-daughter, Carmen Campbell. Tom is survived by his wife, Pearl; sister, Jeanne; sons, Danny and Xavier; daughters, Debbra, Andree and Bernardette; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retired after 21 years. He then worked a full career and retired from J.C. Penney. Tom was an outdoorsman, craftsman and loved to share his many stories. Tom was a member of the Mulvane Assembly of God. Tom lived the Word. He was a friend to everyone and an enemy of no one. Visitation is Tuesday, October 27, 1-7 pm, at the Senter-Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Graveside Service is Wednesday, October 28, 1pm. Safe social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be given at (insert memorial link for Senter-Smith). In lieu of flowers, should you decide to make a contribution in memory of Tom, the family requests donations be made In Tom's name to the Mulvane Assembly Church, 223 S. 4th Ave. Mulvane, Kansas 67110.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Sorry to hear about Tom he had a great heart for people. I can see him up there with pastor Hinds my dad Larry sr just praising the Lord
Larry Patterson
Friend
