Thomas SimonsenAugust 10, 1933 - October 20, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Thomas Simonsen was called Home by the Lord Tuesday October 20, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Svend and Lillian; brother, Gary; son, Darell; daughter-in-law, Franny; and grand-daughter, Carmen Campbell. Tom is survived by his wife, Pearl; sister, Jeanne; sons, Danny and Xavier; daughters, Debbra, Andree and Bernardette; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retired after 21 years. He then worked a full career and retired from J.C. Penney. Tom was an outdoorsman, craftsman and loved to share his many stories. Tom was a member of the Mulvane Assembly of God. Tom lived the Word. He was a friend to everyone and an enemy of no one. Visitation is Tuesday, October 27, 1-7 pm, at the Senter-Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Graveside Service is Wednesday, October 28, 1pm. Safe social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be given at (insert memorial link for Senter-Smith). In lieu of flowers, should you decide to make a contribution in memory of Tom, the family requests donations be made In Tom's name to the Mulvane Assembly Church, 223 S. 4th Ave. Mulvane, Kansas 67110.