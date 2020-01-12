Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Taylor Giggy. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Giggy, Thomas Taylor Age 94, passed away December 21, 2019. Tom was born July 17, 1925 in Attica, KS to, Emery and Myrta Giggy and grew up in Attica and Cimmaron, KS. He joined the Army in 1943 and served in the military police during WWII with the 65th Infantry Division in Germany and Austria. When he returned from the war, he worked for Broce Construction Co. as an equipment operator. He met and married Joann Wohlschlegel in 1950. After a few years, they moved to Wichita where Tom worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 27 years and they raised three children. After he left Phillips, Tom worked as an investment broker for David M. King and Associates until he retired to care for Joann during her illness. After Joann's death, Tom worked as a volunteer driver for the Red Cross, logging over 400,000 miles transporting blood throughout Kansas and Oklahoma. This endeavor provided him great purpose and satisfaction. Tom remained active and involved with his family until his death. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joann. He will be missed by his daughters, Dana Giggy and Lisa Kelley (Robert) of Schertz, TX; by his son, Chris Giggy (Laurie) of Wichita, KS; as well as his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Please join us at the Celebration of Tom's Life, which will take place on January 18th, at 10:30 am, at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established with The American Red Cross.



