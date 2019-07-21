MULVANE-Redinger, Thomas Wayne age 69, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Monday, July 29 at The American Legion Post 136, 410 SE Louis Dr., Mulvane, Kansas 67110. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Redinger; parents, Robert and Mary Kay Redinger. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Taryn (Steve) Shively of Mulvane; step-children, Allen (Pam) Teetzel, Oswego, KS, Jenna (Ben) Beyer of Mulvane; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Beth Eng of Wichita, Barb Hatcher of Wichita, Ed and LuWana Redinger of Moline, KS, Glenna Ritchie of Great Bend, KS; loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are established with the Heartland Hospice and the American Legion Post 136 in Mulvane, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019