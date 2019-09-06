Stoecklein, Sister Thomasine, ASC 96, was born July 25, 1923 in Bazine, KS to Joseph and Clara (Werth) Stoecklein and entered eternal rest September 4, 2019. She professed her first vows on August 10, 1941. Her education includes a BS and MS in Education. Occupations throughout her lifetime include Educator and Principal, Education Instructor for Kansas Newman College from 1961-77, Chairperson for Kansas Newman College Education Dept. from 1977-84, Administrator of the Provincial House in Wichita, KS from 1986-92 with a variety of other educational positions at Newman University. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorene, Lois and S. Joyce, ASC; brother, Lester. Survivors include her brothers, Tom and Earl (Vada) of Ness City, KS; sister, Geneva Wendler of Great Bend, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and former students; Sisters of the ASC Community. The Welcoming will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the Wake Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, all at the Chapel of the New Covenant, Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita Center, 1165 Southwest Blvd. Interment at the Community Cemetery of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Wichita. A memorial fund has been established for the retirement of Sisters, ASC, 1165 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019