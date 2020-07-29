Anderson, Thornton E. September 2, 1923 - July 25, 2020. Thornton was born September 2, 1923 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the second child of Lind M. and Helen B. Anderson. Thornton's early years were spent in Salina, Kansas with the family moving to Wichita in 1932. Thornton lived most of his life in Wichita and considered it his hometown. Thornton graduated from Wichita East High School in 1941 and began undergraduate studies at Wichita University prior to being inducted into the United States Army Air Corp in 1943. Thornton's military service during WW II consisted of multiple advanced education programs and training at the University of Minnesota, Harvard and M.I.T., never seeing service overseas. Upon his discharge, Thornton returned to Wichita and earned his B.A. in Geology from Wichita University in 1947 and a M.S. in Geology from the University of Wisconsin in 1949. Thornton began his career in the oil business in Midland, Texas in 1949 before accepting a position back in Wichita in 1951 and finally going independent in 1955. Thornton was a great oil finder and all-around businessman, once described by a peer as "the best all-around oilman I have ever known." This accolade was confirmed by his induction into the Kansas Oil and Gas Hall of Fame in 1998. Thornton married Charmaine McKenzie in August of 1952. Together, they raised five children prior to divorcing in 1982. In January 1988, Thornton married Kathleen Seymour Froehlich. The years spent with Kath were filled with much laughter and joy. Thornton and Kath traveled the world and had many great adventures. Sadly, Kath died in November of 2008 and Thornton lost the great love of his life. In addition to traveling, Thornton loved to fish, landing many trophies over the years. He also tried his hand at golf, never quite achieving the success with the game that he enjoyed with his fishing. He was an avid alum and supporter of Wichita State University, holding season basketball tickets for some 70 years! In his lifetime, Thornton received many professional and personal honors too numerous to list. Suffice it to say, his personal and professional accomplishments were justly recognized. Thornton's generosity and charitable giving were always discreet, but he aided many organizations over the years. Thornton was pre-deceased by his parents, Lind and Helen Anderson; an infant daughter, Karen Lynn; his sister, Shirley Heath; wife, Kathleen; son, Joe; and long-time companion, Barbara Lyle. He is survived by his children, Bill and his wife Holly Anderson of Wichita, Earl Anderson of Highlands Ranch, CO, Amy Anderson of Denver, CO and Mary Anderson of Carbondale, CO; two stepdaughters, Nancy Grow and Kitsy Carnes; 7 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Because of the pandemic, Thornton's funeral and interment will be private. A recording of the service will be posted at www.dlwichita.com
on Saturday afternoon. The family will hold a visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Please come and share your memories of Thornton with the family. A celebration of Thornton's life will be held once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family has established memorials with St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church, 2701 E 61st N, Park City, KS 67219; The Kansas Geological Foundation, 212 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; and The Breakthrough Club of Sedgwick County, 1010 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. As Thornton was fond of saying: Live well! Laugh often! Love much! Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.