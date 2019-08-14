Hernandez-Clark, Tiahna Reis 21, Administrative Assistant at Central Community Church, passed on to her Heavenly home, Monday, August 12, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation 6:00-8:00pm, Friday, August 16, Funeral Service 10:00am, Saturday, August 17, both at Central Community Church. Preceded in death by her great-grandparents and her grandparents, Lewis G. Hernandez and Debbie Sperry. Survivors include, husband Stephen M. Clark; parents, Emiliano and Heidi Hernandez; grandparents, Judee and John Smith, Roger and Karin Sperry and Roseanna Hernandez; Aunts and Uncles, Stephanie Lowry, Robin and Frank Hladik, Katie and Rien Schijffelen, Michael and Suzy Hernandez, Lewis Hernandez, Jr., Sonia Kelley, 15 cousins and her best friends Jarrett Erdman, Derek Belford, Josh Wolf, Noah Marler, Kendall Fisher, Sarah Larkin and Amelia Doyle. Memorials to Central Community Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019