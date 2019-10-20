Tiffany Jo (Pinkston) Dick

Dick, Tiffany Jo (Pinkston) 42, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 25, and Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday October 26, both at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery for family only. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob Dick; parents, Chris and Penelope Pinkston; children, Micah and Kaitlyn Dick; brother, Jason (Beth) Pinkston; and numerous family members and friends. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
