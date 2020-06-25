Tiffany Jo (Croft) Geiser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geiser, Tiffany Jo (Croft) 38, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, from an unexpected and sudden heart attack. She was born October 2, 1981, in Wichita, Kansas, to Richard and Vicky Croft, and married Joseph Geiser August 16, 2008. She was a Class of 2000 South High graduate! Tiffy found her calling in life when she became a momma to Rylee in 2004 and Chase in 2009. She was an incredible mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Tiffany is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children, Rylee (16) and Chase (10); parents, Richard and Vicky Croft; step-dad, Sonny Beall; her only sister, Jenni Croft Badolato; her in-laws, Joe and Angie Geiser; aunts, Janet, Donna, Jo and Terri; uncle, David; cousins, Chrissy, Larry and Tisha, and so many more. We miss you all ready. Memorial service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial donations https://www.gofundme.com/ f/in-memory-of-tiffany-jo-croft-geiser?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved