Geiser, Tiffany Jo (Croft) 38, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, from an unexpected and sudden heart attack. She was born October 2, 1981, in Wichita, Kansas, to Richard and Vicky Croft, and married Joseph Geiser August 16, 2008. She was a Class of 2000 South High graduate! Tiffy found her calling in life when she became a momma to Rylee in 2004 and Chase in 2009. She was an incredible mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Tiffany is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children, Rylee (16) and Chase (10); parents, Richard and Vicky Croft; step-dad, Sonny Beall; her only sister, Jenni Croft Badolato; her in-laws, Joe and Angie Geiser; aunts, Janet, Donna, Jo and Terri; uncle, David; cousins, Chrissy, Larry and Tisha, and so many more. We miss you all ready. Memorial service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Memorial donations https://www.gofundme.com/ f/in-memory-of-tiffany-jo-croft-geiser?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.