Brown, Tiffany Renee Ramsey Age 54, homemaker, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Rd., Derby. Tiffany is preceded in death by her father, Frank Ramsey; sister, Natalie Ramsey; and her grandparents, Harold and Lola Ramsey. Survivors include her husband, Michael; sons, Adam Ring and Derek Brown; mother, Billie Ramsey; grandchildren, Gage and Gema; and her nephew, Nicholas Ramsey. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019