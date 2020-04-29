Zimmerman, Tiffany Ricquel Arpin Grimes 48, Precious loving daughter, mother, sister and Lunch Aide for USD 259, received her wings on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private family services will be held. She is survived by her parents, Larry and Marcia Zimmerman; daughters, Trista and Taylor Grimes; brothers, Shane (Nicole) and Tyson (Tonette) Zimmerman; sister, Amber (Brian) Hemmen; grandchildren, Ja'Quai and Zaiden Grimes; significant other, Jason Backes; and numerous nieces and nephews who cherished her. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020