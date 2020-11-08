Timothy Bruce Wooding
November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 67, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 9; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 10, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Timothy was the owner and CEO of Executive Mortgage Group and a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Laura Wooding, and his sister, Kris Jones. Survivors: wife, Joyce; children, Liselle (Bryan) Whitehill, Nick Wooding and Matt (Lisa) Wooding, all of Wichita; sisters, Sharon (David) Desbien of CA, Perri (Olin) Wooding-Tapley of AZ; brother, David (Mary) Wooding of Wichita; grandchildren, Baylee, Hayden, Adelind, Everett Whitehill and 5 grandpuppies; sisters-in-law, Gwen Mies, Janice (Chris) Grisham, all of Wichita, Cynde (Tyrone) Aaron of Kansas City, MO, Kathy (Marsh) Martin and Becky Ridder, all of Wichita, Lori Ridder of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Paul Ridder of Goddard; numerous nephews and nieces. Memorial established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 Southwest Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com