Timothy Bruce Wooding
November 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 67, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 9; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 10, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Timothy was the owner and CEO of Executive Mortgage Group and a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Laura Wooding, and his sister, Kris Jones. Survivors: wife, Joyce; children, Liselle (Bryan) Whitehill, Nick Wooding and Matt (Lisa) Wooding, all of Wichita; sisters, Sharon (David) Desbien of CA, Perri (Olin) Wooding-Tapley of AZ; brother, David (Mary) Wooding of Wichita; grandchildren, Baylee, Hayden, Adelind, Everett Whitehill and 5 grandpuppies; sisters-in-law, Gwen Mies, Janice (Chris) Grisham, all of Wichita, Cynde (Tyrone) Aaron of Kansas City, MO, Kathy (Marsh) Martin and Becky Ridder, all of Wichita, Lori Ridder of Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law, Paul Ridder of Goddard; numerous nephews and nieces. Memorial established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 Southwest Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
4 entries
November 7, 2020
I met Tim back in 2017 when I was searching for a place to hold our church services. I was amazed when I entered Tim’s building and noticed all the old furniture and upper library on the second floor. Tim and I started a wonderful relationship that day. Tim made our fees for the use of the large conference room very affordable. We know he had a difficult year and a half along with his family. Tim’s wife, kids and family are in our prayers and if there is anything we can do you please let us know.
Bill Millspaugh
Friend
November 7, 2020
Tim and the extended Wooding family are cherished friends from many years past. So many memories of fond times. Tim will be missed by all of the people he touched in his life. May perpetual life shine upon him. God rest his soul.
Tom Byrne
Friend
November 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers on the passing of a fellow Falcon. We know that Tim was much loved by his friends and family, respected by his business associates, but more than that, he was a man of integrity. May the memories that linger be those of joy and laughter.
Dennis & Teresa Ulrich
November 6, 2020
I had a lot of respect for Tim, he was a great friend, business man and mentor. He will be greatly missed. Prayers for the family.
Richard Rector
Friend
