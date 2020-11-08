I met Tim back in 2017 when I was searching for a place to hold our church services. I was amazed when I entered Tim’s building and noticed all the old furniture and upper library on the second floor. Tim and I started a wonderful relationship that day. Tim made our fees for the use of the large conference room very affordable. We know he had a difficult year and a half along with his family. Tim’s wife, kids and family are in our prayers and if there is anything we can do you please let us know.

Bill Millspaugh

Friend