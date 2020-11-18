Timothy "Tim" H. DevineMay 28, 1950 - November 15, 2020Wichita, Kansas - age 70, servant and follower of Jesus Christ, loving husband, father, friend and retired printing salesman passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Tim was born in Aurora, IL to Robert and Mary Devine, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Gayle (Pettit) Devine, daughters Nicki (Kent) McDonald; of Huntington Beach, CA; Karen (Stevens) McClure of Kansas City, KS; brother Dennis (Pam) Devine of Arvada, Co; sister Faith Devine of Santa Monica, CA; Pat Devine-Reed of Chicago, IL; and Joan (Bob) Devine-Wolf of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Jacob and Benjamin McDonald; Isaac and Rosemary McClure. Tim loved serving others by cooking meals for the homeless and many church gatherings. He received several honors as a member of West Wichita Rotary Club. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. A private Memorial Service will be held for immediate family. Memorials may be given in Tim's name to Northridge Friends Church, 2655 N. Bullinger St., Wichita, KS 67204.