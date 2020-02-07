Hollon, Timothy 67, passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Celebration of Timothy's life will be 11:00 a.m. Sat., Feb. 8th at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central Wichita, KS. Timothy is survived by his daughters Brooke Hollon, Brittany (Tony) Bruner; brother Mike (Gail) Hollon; sister Vickie Hollon; grandchildren Phoenix, Gracie, Chesney, and Wake; He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lavella Hollon; sister Sandra Hollon, brother Jimmy Hollon. Timothy will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020