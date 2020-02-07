Timothy Hollon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Hollon.
Notice
Send Flowers

Hollon, Timothy 67, passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Celebration of Timothy's life will be 11:00 a.m. Sat., Feb. 8th at Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central Wichita, KS. Timothy is survived by his daughters Brooke Hollon, Brittany (Tony) Bruner; brother Mike (Gail) Hollon; sister Vickie Hollon; grandchildren Phoenix, Gracie, Chesney, and Wake; He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lavella Hollon; sister Sandra Hollon, brother Jimmy Hollon. Timothy will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.