Timothy Jennings
1961 - 2020
Timothy Jennings
May 29, 1961 - September 29, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - Timothy Todd Jennings, 59, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Services will be livestreamed online at www.dlwichita.com. Survived by his wife, Stephanie Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; daughters, Taylor (Trevor) Kelly of Bel Aire, KS, Whitney (Chad Watts) Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; parents, Ancil and Donna Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; grandchild, Declan Kelly; and brother, Terry (Stephanie) Jennings of Wichita, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to: the Tim Jennings Juvenile Diabetes Memorial Fund, 4134 Auburn, Bel Aire, KS, 67220. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Downing & Lahey East Mortuary
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Your work here is done and God has called you home.
Robbie Wiedrick
Coworker
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of Tim. A guy who always had a huge smile. Enjoyed our time at Learjet and I still miss the workouts at Sedgwick County Park. We will love you and miss you always.
Robbie Wiedrick
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Robbie Wiedrick
