Timothy Jennings
May 29, 1961 - September 29, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - Timothy Todd Jennings, 59, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Services will be livestreamed online at www.dlwichita.com
. Survived by his wife, Stephanie Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; daughters, Taylor (Trevor) Kelly of Bel Aire, KS, Whitney (Chad Watts) Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; parents, Ancil and Donna Jennings of Bel Aire, KS; grandchild, Declan Kelly; and brother, Terry (Stephanie) Jennings of Wichita, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to: the Tim Jennings Juvenile Diabetes Memorial Fund, 4134 Auburn, Bel Aire, KS, 67220. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.